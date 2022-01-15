The Elk River Rotary Club announced it has awarded $19,400 to 17 community nonprofits.
Community Aid of Elk River (CAER) received $10,000 as the Taste of Elk River signature recipient, and a total of $9,400 was awarded to the following community nonprofits: Anoka Rotary Club, Beyond the Yellow Ribbon Elk River, Boy Scouts of America, Community Table, Elk River YMCA Youth in Government, Girls on the Run, Granny’s Closet, Great River Faith in Action, Greater Minnesota Family Services, Magnus Veterans Foundation, Open Doors for Youth, Rivers of Hope, Serve Minnesota, Sherburne County Area United Way, Thumbs Up and 728 Cadets.
This year there were 28 applications with total requests of $54,310. The donations are part of the club’s annual service project’s goals. The award recipients will invest their donations for services, projects or events that benefit the greater Elk River community. The awards are aligned with Rotary International and the Elk River club’s focus on promoting peace, fighting disease, providing clean water, sanitation and hygiene, supporting education, growing local economies, protecting the environment, and saving mothers and children.
The Elk River Rotary Club meets Thursdays at 12:05 p.m. at Chow Mixed Grill and BBQ, 14043 Business Center, Elk River. To learn more about the club, visit www.elkrivermnrotary.org.
