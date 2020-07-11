Nearly six months after she went missing, Rosie the dog has been reunited with her Otsego family, the Saarelas.
Rosie was captured in Blaine on Saturday, June 13, according to Fox 9 news. She was located after employees from Sysco Foods had reported seeing the dog there. Rescuers set up a live trap and caught Rosie, who was in good condition, at 12:30 a.m. and reunited her with her family shortly after that.
“It was like so, so magical,” Catrina Saarela told CCX Media.
Rosie had been spotted a number of times early on in Brooklyn Park before moving out of that city.
Employees at Sysco Foods initially reported her on May 31. Rosie also had been seen on trail cameras at the airport in Blaine.
Rosie’s story is chronicled on the BP Rosie Facebook page by Robyn Jacobson, who played a key role in the search for the dog. There also is a GoFundMe site with more information at https://tinyurl.com/yaat8oql.
Rosie went missing after the Saarela family lost their home in Otsego to a fire on Dec. 16. They took Rosie and their other dog, Bella, to a relative’s home in Brooklyn Park, but both dogs got out of the backyard on Dec. 23. They got Bella back, but Rosie went missing until last month, when her return home provided a happy ending to a long search.
