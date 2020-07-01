A Rogers woman was injured when her motorcycle lost control on gravel in Elk River.
Sandra Lee Kennedy, 52, was on a 1999 Harley Davison RS eastbound on 205th Avenue and turning to go southbound on Highway 169 when she hit the gravel, lost control. and tipped the motorcycle down, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. The crash happened at 11:14 p.m. June 27.
Kennedy was taken to Maple Grove Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
