Rogers High School scholarships of $1,000 or more

Rogers High School

Bank of Elk River: Ryan Lund, Jack Lenz and Hannah Scharber

Dayton Lions: Ethan Mccullough, Owen Wheeler and Tegan Woolsey, $1,000

Dayton Lions-Leos: Brianna Good and Jamie Kerkvliet, $1,000

Durand Onell Memorial: Hailey VanHouten, and Emma Hommerding, $1,000

Eyewest Healthcare Scholarship: Alexis Daniel Rojas, $1,000

Fairview Northland Medical Staff: Owen Lefebvre, $1,000

Joe Plude: Anthony Sartwell and Aaliyah, $1,000

LEOS presented by First Bank: Lexi Lynde, $1,000

Jordan Alberts 1000 RAYBA: (Mark Kranz Memorial): Jordan Alberts, Alexis Brockberg, Lauren Collier, Hunter Dunn, Jack Eyrich, Brady Hommerding, Raegan Kimbler, Luke Strassburg, $1,000

Rogers Lions general:

Cassidy Grebinoski Maya Adler, Hannah Hartlage, Megan Heinen, Anna Luksik, Jack Olsen, Rhys Reilly, Morgan Reust, Ava Ridlehoover, Ava Sevlie, Luke Strassburg, $1,000

Rogers Lions - Memorial - Donny Hall: Emily Krall, $1,000

Rogers Lions - Memorial Kenneth McAlpine: Sarah Behnke, $1,000

Rogers Lions - Memorial Oliver Kapsner: Cade Armstrong, $1,000

Rogers Lions - Memorial Ted Biren: Kaden O’Konek, 1000

Rogers Lions - Memorial Veterans Memorial: Hailey VanHouton, $1,000

Rogers Lions - Vocational: Evan Anderson, Hayden Eide, Pedro Gonzalez, Dylan Sobiech, $1,000

Setters Club: Allyson Ritter, $1,000

Susan Sutton Memorial Scholarship: Elle Werner, $1,000

Three Rivers Community Foundation: Ava Bergman, Mariama Fofana, Tiana Kastanos, John Seiwert and Tylson Vylasek, $1,000

Tricia Sanford Memorial Scholarship: Emma Hommerding, $1000

ROADS: Jack Wain, $1,022

Wright Hennepin: Brianna Good, $1,200

Nadine Bengs Memorial Scholarship: Emma Kemmetmueller, $1,500

Just Do You - First Bank Elk River: Kelly Farmer $2,500

Three Rivers Community Foundation: Rachel Secrist, $2,500

Susan Brostrom Romane: Jesus Reyes Guzman, $5,000

