Rogers High School art students earned a total of 53 awards at the 2020 Minnesota Scholastic Art Awards.
This year there were approximately 4,000 individual artwork entries from across the entire state. Gold, silver and honorable mention awards were given. Students who received Gold Key Awards have their works of art on display at Regis Center for Art at the University of Minnesota through Feb. 22. The awards ceremony is Saturday, Feb. 22, at the Weisman Art Museum in Minneapolis. Best of Show and Scholarship Awards will also be announced at the awards ceremony. Gold Key winners advance to the National Scholastic Art Awards.
Rogers Gold Key winners include Alexis Voss, Drawing, “Comfort in Hiding”; Alexis Voss, Drawing, “Leaves”; Kristina Shaptala, Painting, “Red Mustang”; Ellie Mahnke, Drawing, “Lulu the Pig”; Hannah Heimer, Drawing, “Someone’s Unhappy”; Brianna Vote, Drawing, “Sis”; Hallie Redman, Drawing, “Aaliyah”; Elena VonBank, Painting, “Fifteen”; and Elle Erdahl, Jewelry, “Tale as Old as Time.”
Rogers Silver Key winners include Alexis Voss, Drawing, “Snack Shelves”; Abby Bruers, Drawing, “Stella’s Night Routine”; Avery Farrell, Drawing, “Morning Wake Up Call”; Beth Nielson, Drawing, “Record Store”; Emily Christensen, Drawing, “JAPADOG”; Ellie Mahnke, Drawing, “The Succulent”; Julia Motzko, Drawing, “On Vinyl”; Katie Sperr, Drawing, “Mildred”; Kayla Moccia, Drawing, “The Form of Accommodation”; Lauren Fahey, Drawing, “Jean Shorts”; Margaret Behrendt, Drawing, “September Sunrise”; Luke Yelich, Sculpture, “Locked”; Kate Nielson, Drawing, “Grandpa Myron”; Raegan Kimbler, Drawing, “Spooky Season”; Penelope Sanchez, Drawing, “Summer Lessons”; Brianna Good, Sculpture, “Words and Reflections”; Elena VonBank, Drawing, “Curiosity”; and Alexis Voss, Sculpture, “Can I Say What I Think?”
Rogers also had 26 honorable mention winners.
-Compiled by Aaron Brom
