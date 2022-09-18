coach

Rogers head coach Marc Franz smiles during the Royals’ practice on Tuesday, Sept. 13, at Rogers High School. Franz is the only coach the Royals football program has ever known since it first took the field in 2003. Under his leadership, the Royals have won seven district or conference championships, seven district championships and in 2010, the Royals finished as Class 4A state runners-up. In addition to coaching the Royals, he teaches math at RHS.

