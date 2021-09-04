After 15 years in the making, the new Rogers Event Center was unveiled to the public Aug. 18. Mayor Rick Ihli, Lions President Sue Halgimson, City Council members, and other community members of the Task Force cut the ribbon to commemorate the opening of the building.
The Rogers Lions Club, which wanted a community center in Triangle Park, began donating funds 15 years ago for the center. The final design of the building is a collaborative result by the Lions Central Park Task Force. The task force includes the Parks and Recreation Advisory Commission, the Rogers Lions Club, City Council representatives, city staff and Terra Construction.
The Rogers Event Center is located in Lions Central Park at 12716 Main St. The facility will be able to accommodate a wide variety of events, such as small business meetings in conference rooms, large gatherings in a great hall that can seat up to 300 guests and private and public events in formal gardens. Other amenities include a full-service kitchen and two beverage bars.
Construction of a splash pad started in July and is projected to be finished by the end of summer 2022. The project will also include a new picnic shelter, restrooms and a program building. An outdoor stage and a turf lawn are also under construction on the south side of the event center and will be used for future events such as entertainment in the park.
To contact the Rogers Event Center, go to rogersmn.gov/rogers-event-center.
