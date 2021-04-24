by Jim Boyle
Rockwoods in Otsego has announced its Bonfire Wednesdays free concert lineup, which will begin May 26 and run through Sept. 15.
The Shane Martin Band will kick things off on May 26 when the hometown star joins his band mates on stage for the first time in a long time.
He was supposed to open last year’s lineup but that had to be canceled when the pandemic’s grip hit the state of Minnesota and restrictions to prevent the spread of the virus went into effect.
“It has a been a rough go for artists and business who have suffered so much,” said Katie Franaschouk, the general manager of Rockwoods. “That’s why we’re so excited to get back some normalcy with our outdoor Wednesday night concerts.”
Bonfire Wednesdays are free and a fan favorite for entertainment just outside the bar, restaurant and catering and event center. Some come for just the concerts that start at 7 p.m. and others make an entire evening of it in the spacious outdoor setting that leaves room for social distancing and a chance to spread out with lawn chairs and such.
The restaurant opens the outdoor space at 4 p.m. offering specials, outdoor grilling and time to leisurely enjoy the company of friends and family before taking in a show.
The restaurant’s chef is considering items such as pulled pork, brisket or pork chops on a stick. The adult event for folks 21 years of age and older attracts a wide variety of ages and always seems to attract a few who like to dance to the music, Franaschouk said.
“These couples are so adorable,” Franaschouk said.
Rockwoods is working with the city of Otsego on permitting for the event and staying attuned to the state’s restrictions with a hopeful eye on them getting more and more lenient as summer approaches.
“We’re so excited that we finally get to do this again,” Franaschouk said.
Bonfire Wednesdays at Rockwoods
Outdoor venue opens at 4 p.m.; Free concert at 7 p.m.
May 26: The Shane Martin Band
June 2: Hitchville
June 9: Pop Rocks
June 16: Dirtyword Band
June 23 : Bad Girlfriends
June 30: Zed Lepplin
July 7: The Crown Jewels
July 14: The Rolling Stoners
July 21: Good For Gary
July 28: Hitchville
Aug. 4: Junk FM
Aug. 11: Diamondback
Aug. 18: Pop Rocks
Aug. 25: Dirtyword Band
Sept. 1: Good For Gary
Sept. 8: Diamondback
Sept. 15 : Hitchville
Special concert event and fundraiser on Sunday, Aug. 22:
Hairball
