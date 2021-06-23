The Rockin’ Hollywoods will be the featured band at Elk River’s Riverfront Concert Series on Thursday, June 24.

The band will play ‘50s and ‘60s rock.

The free outdoor concert will begin at 7 p.m. at Rivers Edge Commons Park, located at 679 Main St. in downtown Elk River.

The Elk River Parks and Recreation Department hosts the Riverfront Concert Series, which is sponsored by The Bank of Elk River.

Recommended for you

Load comments