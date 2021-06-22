The Rockin’ Hollywoods will be the featured band at Elk River’s Riverfront Concert Series on Thursday, June 24.
The band will play ‘50s and ‘60s rock.
The free outdoor concert will begin at 7 p.m. at Rivers Edge Commons Park, located at 679 Main St. in downtown Elk River.
Country Roads, a tribute show to John Denver headlined by Dennis Curley, entertained hundreds of concert-goers June 17 who turned out for the return of the Riverfront Concert Series.
Backed by a six-piece band, Curley took the audience on a walk through memory lane. In addition to singing songs like “Take Me Home, Country Roads,” “Rocky Mountain High,” “Leaving on a Jet Plane,” and “Thank God I’m a Country Boy,” Frontman Dennis Curley interspersed the songs with personal recollections of growing up with John Denver’s music, as well as stories from friends and family. He also solicited notes from the audience to share the reasons people came to the show and memories they had of John Denver from years ago.
