Iowa artist will paint Big Lake’s Freedom Rock beginning July 20
by Jeff Hage
APG of East Central Minnesota
The completion of the Big Lake Freedom Rock is about to become a reality.
Internationally known rock mural painter Ray “Bubba” Sorensen will be in Big Lake for about two weeks to put his local interpretation on the rock, which sits in Big Lake’s Lakeside Park. Sorenson will begin painting the rock on Tuesday, July 20, and plans to wrap up the project on Aug. 2.
Sorensen has challenged himself to design and paint a military history mural on huge, magnificent boulders for every state in the Union, said Big Lake Freedom Rock committee member Linda Paulson. Big Lake’s rock will feature the painted stories of Big Lake’s veterans from each of the branches of the military.
The rock painting is Sorensen’s way of giving a very unique “thank you” to veterans everywhere, Paulson said.
Big Lake’s Freedom Rock will serve as a special canvas for Sorensen.
The rock is a 10-foot by 10-foot piece of pink granite donated by Martin Marietta, which came from the company’s quarry in Waite Park.
T.J. Potter Trucking of Becker transported the rock to Big Lake in September 2020. Landwehr Construction provided the crane that lifted the rock onto its final resting place in Lakeside Park.
The idea behind Freedom Rocks was born about 20 years ago when Iowa artist Sorensen painted a boulder near Adair, Iowa, to honor military veterans.
The idea caught on. Now all 99 counties in Iowa either have a Freedom Rock painted by Sorensen or are scheduled to get one.
With Freedom Rocks now sited in all of Iowa’s 99 counties, Sorensen embarked on his vision to have a Freedom Rock in all 50 states.
To help fund the local Freedom Rock project, inscribed pavers were sold to commemorate the veterans of Big Lake and other area communities. The rock will tell Big Lake veteran stories, but the pavers surrounding the rock are donated from all over the U.S. representing veterans living and deceased, said Big Lake Freedom Rock organizer Karen Blake.
The last call to get a paver included in the display was July 15.
Mark your calendars for the dedication event from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 18. The event will include a military flyover at 11 a.m.
Sorensen’s work can be viewed on his website at: www.thefreedomrock.com.
