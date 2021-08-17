Robbinsdale assistant principal picked to lead Otsego Elementary

The Elk River Area School District has hired Kelly Kudla as the next principal of Otsego Elementary School.
Kudla joins ISD 728 from Robbinsdale Area Schools, where she has served for the last 17 years and has an outstanding track record as an educational leader, according to a District 728 press release.
After serving as a fifth-grade teacher at Forest Elementary School for seven years, she served as and instructional coach at Forest for four years before becoming an administrative intern/behavioral specialist at Neill in 2015.
Most recently, Kudla has served as the assistant principal at Zachary Lane Elementary School for the last four years. During this time, Kudla received an Excellence in Service award and was recognized for outreach to families.
She believes in the importance of lifelong learning. Her educational background includes a Bachelor of Science in Education from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, a Master’s of Education from Hamline University, and an Educational Specialist degree in K-12 Administration from Concordia University. In addition, she currently pursues a Doctorate in Educational Leadership from Concordia University in St. Paul.
The Elk River Area School Board approved her hire at Aug. 9 meeting.
Kudla replaces Kelly Corbett, who has joined the district’s leadership team as director of teaching and learning.
Kudla said she is thrilled to join Otsego Elementary School and is committed to serving the students, staff, and families for many years to come.
“Our goal is to provide a school climate focused on connection, curiosity, and confidence, an environment in which each student and staff member can reach their full potential. I’m really looking forward to it,” she said.
