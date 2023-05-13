Robbery suspect who pointed gun arrested, jailed

by Jim Boyle
Editor
Francis Kollie, a 22-year-old Brooklyn Park man suspected of stealing a car at gunpoint in Elk River under the pretenses of a Facebook Marketplace transaction, has been arrested.
Elk River Police Capt. Joe Gacke reported that Kollie was arrested by Brooklyn Park Police and booked into Hennepin County Jail.
Kollie had multiple warrants out for his arrest from more than one jurisdiction.
A 28-year-old Elk River man reported the car theft on the morning of April 22. He told police he was trying to sell a black BMW for his neighbor when he met up with Kollie in the parking lot of the Elk River Menards home improvement store.
After a short test drive, however, the Brooklyn Park man drove into the nearby parking lot of the Sherwin Williams store complaining about the steering, pulled out a black handgun and aimed it the direction of the Elk River man, according to a warrant complaint filed on May 2 in Sherburne County 10th District Court in Elk River.
In addition to pulling a gun on the Elk River man, Kollie also demanded his phone, passcode and the title to the vehicle, the complaint said. After getting the phone, Kollie reportedly told the victim to get out of the car and he drove away.
Kollie has been charged with three felonies, including one count of aggravated robbery in the first degree, one count of assault with a dangerous weapon in the second degree and theft without consent.
The defendant has several felony convictions on his record.
Elk River Police have confirmed that the victim’s neighbor had asked him to sell his black BMW. After listing the vehicle on Facebook Marketplace, the seller reportedly received a message from an interested party with a username of “Demetrius King.” The two made arrangements to meet up.
He said he didn’t see how the man got to the Elk River parking lot where they met. He described the gun that was waved at him as a 9mm handgun.
The car has since suffered front-end damage and a bullet hole on the driver’s door, according to the criminal complaint.
On April 23 at approximately 8:29 a.m., Brooklyn Park Police Department was dispatched to an apartment complex for a person slumped over in a vehicle. The responding officer observed a black BMW with no license plate, which appeared to have crashed into several trash cans. He located the slumper, who was identified as Kollie.
Law enforcement also located the license plate for the stolen vehicle inside the car along with a black iPhone believed to be the Elk River man’s stolen phone. The title of the vehicle and a 9mm cartridge were also located.
Kollie was arrested for receiving a stolen vehicle and DWI for the April 23 incident but was no longer in custody when the Elk River complaint was filed.
The Elk River victim identified the defendant in a photo lineup as the person who stole the BMW at gunpoint.
Law enforcement has spoken with the registered owner of the Chevrolet Malibu who was seen in surveillance footage dropping the suspect off on April 22.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.