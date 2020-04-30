Road work begins on CSAH 39 and 42 in Otsego

Work on County State Aid Highway (CSAH) 39 and 42 in Otsego, between Odean Avenue and CSAH 42, began this past week.
The prime contractor on this project is Park Construction Company, of Minneapolis. During construction, the project will be closed to through traffic, which will be directed to use a posted detour route (See maps on this page).
This project is scheduled to be constructed in two stages: Stage 1 in 2020 from Page Avenue to CSAH 42 (Parrish Avenue) - to be completed in fall of 2020.
Stage 2 in 2021 from Odean Avenue to Page Avenue - to be completed in fall of 2021. Proposed improvements include transforming the corridor from a rural two-lane section to a divided four-lane urban section.
Roundabouts will be constructed at Odean Avenue, Page Avenue and CSAH 42 (Parrish Avenue).
Many privately-owned utility changes will be taking place throughout the project. This work will be performed by the individual private utility companies or crews they hire directly at the same time as the county project. Some of this work may begin before the road closure.
There will be a public outreach weekly meeting opportunity for residents/business owners to ask questions and stay informed of work progress. The meeting will take place on Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m. at the Prairie Center Community Center, 8899 Nashua Ave. in Otsego. Attendees will be limited in accordance with social distancing protocols. If you cannot attend, email Chad Hausmann, assistant county engineer at: chad.hausmann@co.wright.mn.us with your questions or concerns.
Questions or comments regarding this project can be directed to the Wright County Highway Department at 763-682-7383. Business hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
You can subscribe to get email notification of project updates by going to: www.co.wright.mn.us/ Click on “Notify Me” and enter your email address and click on the envelope symbol under “News Flash” for highway department. The department will be posting a News Flash with updates on major project changes.
