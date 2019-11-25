Residents at Riverview Landing celebrated the one-year anniversary of the Otsego facility on Nov. 14. Guardian Angels Senior Services has devoted over 50 years of care for seniors in the Elk River area. Riverview Landing is the newest community, located on the Mississippi River. It has 142 apartments offering independent, assisted living, memory care and adult day services as well as a wellness center with pickleball court and a warm-water therapy pool. Guardian Angels is a faith-based nonprofit organization. It offers HUD income qualifying senior housing along with market rate apartments. Services include independent living, assisted living, memory care, transitional care, long-term care and adult day services.
featured
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.