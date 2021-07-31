Rivers of Hope’s first Walk for Hope to End Family Violence will be from 5-8 p.m. on Aug. 5 at Ellison Park, Monticello.

The event will feature a mile-long walk, a bounce house, barbecue, yard games, and other activities for the whole family.

The Walk for Hope is designed to raise awareness about Rivers of Hope’s work in the community along with the fact that family violence is still occurring in Wright and Sherburne counties. This year Rivers of Hope advocates have served an average of 100 clients per month between youth and adult programs.

Rivers of Hope is a nonprofit organization that was founded in 1989 by a small group of citizens who were concerned about domestic violence in their local community. Rivers of Hope offers general and legal advocacy, education, support group, information, and referrals. The Walk for Hope not only helps raise awareness in the community but also helps to continue to provide advocacy services to adults and youth experiencing family violence.

More information about the event can be found at www.riversofhope.org/events.

