by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
After a winter that overstayed its welcome, spring is arriving and summer is waiting in the wings with the promise of outdoor concerts, parades, farmers markets, the county fair and other hallmarks of the season.
For Elk River, one of the summer staples is the Riverfront Concert Series. The nine free weekly outdoor concerts kick off Thursday, June 16, at Rivers Edge Commons Park in downtown Elk River with the Rockin’ Hollywoods, a ‘50s and ‘60s rock band.
Elk River Parks and Recreation Director Michael Hecker said the Rockin’ Hollywoods will join other bands like The Jimmys that have been crowd favorites in the past and are back by popular demand. The Jimmys, a blues group, will play June 30.
Three acts will be new to the concert series this summer. One of them is The Blue Ringers, a country rock band recommended by some Elk River residents who saw them in New Ulm at the Bavarian Blast. The Blue Ringers will perform June 23.
Another is Bad Girlfriends, a rock ‘n’ roll band scheduled for July 21.
“It’s a funny name, but they do orchestra rock with violins,” Hecker said. He described it as classic and modern rock like Trans-Siberian Orchestra with an edge.
Mick Sterling will also bring a new sound to the Riverfront stage this year, on July 14.
He has appeared there before, but it’s the first time he’ll be performing music from Huey Lewis and the News.
Hecker said Sterling did the Bee Gees last year and Elton John the year before.
“He’s one of my personal favorites, along with the Fabulous Armadillos, who will be closing our concert series this year on Aug. 18,” Hecker said.
There will be no COVID-19 restrictions on the concerts this year, and Hecker said they hope to see attendance increase closer to what it was a few years ago.
The city also hopes to have a new dock installed for the concerts so boaters can attend on the river, he said. The dock will be ADA-accessible (Americans with Disabilities Act) with a separate ramp and steps.
The concert series has been bringing live music to downtown Elk River since 2008. Hecker thanked The Bank of Elk River for again being the sponsor.
While not a comprehensive list of events, here’s a sample of some other summer activities coming up.
Otsego offers Evenings in the Park
Otsego has five nights of free entertainment planned this summer during Evenings in the Park at Prairie Park in Otsego. Here’s the schedule:
• 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 24: Touch-A-Truck.
• 7 p.m. Monday, July 25: SOAR Theater presents “Camp Rock.”
• 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1: Kids Color Run.
• 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16: Raptor Center - birds of prey.
•7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23: SOAR Theater presents “High School Musical.”
Farmers markets kick off in June
Plans are coming together for the Elk River Farmers Market, held Thursdays in downtown Elk River starting June 16. The market will be in the parking lot near Highway 10 and Jackson Avenue, behind Kemper Drug.
Karen Wingard, who coordinates the market for the city, said the 2022 season is going to be a great one. Many vendors are returning for the 2022 season and Wingard said some new ones have been added that she thinks shoppers will enjoy. Vendor applications are still being accepted.
Other attractions will include live music, community groups and master gardeners as well as incentive programs such as senior days, Power of Produce for kids, and frequent shopper rewards.
Hours will change slightly in 2022, Wingard said. The market will be open from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursdays in June through August and 3 to 6 p.m. Thursdays during September and October.
There will be other farmers markets in the area, too, including:
• Big Lake Farmers Market: Wednesdays, June 1 to Aug. 31, from 3-7 p.m. and every Wednesday in September from 3-6 p.m. at Lakeside Park, 101 Lakeshore Dr.
• Nowthen Farmers Market, 3-7 p.m. Thursdays, June 2 to Sept. 22, at the northwest corner of Nowthen Boulevard and Viking Boulevard.
• Otsego Farmers Market, 3-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, June 14 to Sept. 27, Otsego Coborn’s, 15700 88th St.
• Rogers Farmers Market: 3:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, June 15 to Oct. 5 (no market July 6), Rogers Event Center parking lot, 12716 Main St.
Festivals, fairs part of summer fun
Elk RiverFest will be held Saturday, July 30. Daytime family event will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Lion John Weicht Park, 1104 Lions Park Dr. The festival will continue that evening with an age 21-plus event in downtown Elk River featuring an expanded Sips on Main, a bean bag tournament, a talent contest, and a concert featuring Chris Kroeze and his full band.
First Bank Elk River once again will be the signature sponsor of the event, Wingard said. She is still looking for businesses that want to help support the event and components of the daytime activities at Lion John Weicht Park.
The greater Elk River area has a number of other festivals and fairs on tap for the summer of 2022. They include:
• Wild West Days in Zimmerman: Memorial Day weekend.
• Rockin Rogers: June 16-19.
• Big Lake Spud Fest: June 23-26.
• Sherburne County Fair in Elk River: July 14-17.
• Nowthen Threshing Show: Aug. 19-21.
• Otsego Prairie Festival and Car Show: Sept. 17.
