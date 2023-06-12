Sterling

Mick Sterling will open Elk River's Riverfront Concert Series at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 15, in downtown Elk River.

 Kathleen Tauer

Submitted photo

The Riverfront Concert Series kicks off on Thursday, June 15, at 7 p.m. at Rivers Edge Commons Park in downtown Elk River with Mick Sterling, who will present EltonSongs.

Load comments