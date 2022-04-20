Winter Guard, Sound and Percussion Theatre have best performances of the year when it matters the most
The 728 Cadets Marching Band appears to be in good hands based on the recent successes of the River Valley Winter Arts programs for band students from Elk River, Rogers and Zimmerman middle and high schools.
They are broken into three groups, with one of them being the River Valley Winter Guard. This group, which is directed by Brandon Crosno, finished fourth in their class in the North Star (Minnesota) Circuit. They improved in performance and scores throughout their local competitions and wrapped up their season in Dayton, Ohio, at the WGI Winter Guard World Championships on April 7, where they achieved their highest score of their season with a 77.43.
“It was a very competitive (score) in their prelims round but not quite high enough to advance on to semifinals,” said 728 Cadets Board President Holli Rolfe.
They remained in Dayton to be spectators at the World Class Winter Guard finals.
River Valley Percussion Theatre, directed by Joe Jaeger, band director at Prairie View Elementary and Middle School, has been highly competitive in its class all season, but just over the past few weeks has been leading the Minnesota Percussion Association Scholastic A Class.
“Their hard work paid off with back-to-back wins at the MPA prelims in Burnsville on April 2 and MPA Finals in Rochester on April 9,” Rolfe said. “In finals they achieved their highest score of the season so far with a 88.05. These students now head out to Dayton, Ohio, for the WGI Percussion World Championships on April 19 in hopes to advance from prelims, to semifinals, and ultimately to finals.”
River Valley Sound, directed by Shannon Curtis, band director at Zimmerman Middle/High School, has put together a very complex and enjoyable performance piece this season.
They, too, have recently achieved back-to-back wins in the MPA Prelims in Burnsville on April 2 and in Rochester on April 9. During the finals the group achieved the highest score ever awarded to River Valley Sound in the history of the program with a 82.8, Rolfe said.
These students will head out to Dayton, Ohio, on April 21 for the WGI Winds World Championships where they have the opportunity to compete against other hornlines from across the country in a prelims and hopefully a finals round of competition.
River Valley Winter Arts is the winter program format for the 728 Cadets Marching Band.
The 728 Cadets Marching Band is a nonprofit organization. It partners with the Elk River Area School District to promote the marching arts within the ISD 728 boundaries. For more information about the upcoming summer marching season or to register in May, visit 728cadets.org/.
