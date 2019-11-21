The Salvation Army is looking for volunteer bell ringers this holiday season.
Locally, bell ringers are needed at Coborn’s in Big Lake, Elk River and Ramsey, Cub Foods in Elk River and Rogers, Walmart in Elk River and Cabela’s in Rogers.
The bell ringing season runs through Christmas Eve, when the red kettles are packed away for the season.
Volunteers are the difference between an empty kettle and one that raises about $30 per hour – enough to provide a family with two bags of groceries, or shelter an individual for a night, according to the Salvation Army.
While anyone is invited to be a bell ringer, kids under 16 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Teens 16 and older do not need to have an adult present.
To become a volunteer bell ringer, sign up at https://centralusa.salvationarmy.org/northern/bell-ringing.
To sign up by phone, or for any questions, call the Salvation Army’s Twin Cities bell ringing hotline at 651-746-3519.
