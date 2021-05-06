A ceremonial ribbon-cutting and park dedication will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 8, at Woodland Trails Regional Park, 20135 Elk Lake Road NW, to celebrate several new additions to the park.
Following a ceremonial ribbon-cutting at this rain-or-shine event, guests are invited to check out the recent enhancements at Woodlands, which includes an eight-target archery range with 16 different shooting positions, a permanent Nature Activities area, 50-person picnic pavilion, and permanent trail maps placed throughout the 427-acre park, making exploration that much easier.
The park is already known for its biathlon range, bird watching, open spaces, prairie lands, scenic views, cross-country skiing, grass and paved trails and its wooded nature.
Construction was completed earlier this year for the new archery range and the nature play area, with the exception of the connection of the water feature to the well.
