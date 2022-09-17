Retired English teacher Tom Fuller includes chapter on Chase Korte in his memoir

Retired Elk River High School English teacher Tom Fuller has written a memoir called: “Swing Easy! Lessons Learned from Fairways to Hallways.”
Fuller taught English in Elk River from 1964-2014 and at different points along the way he worked as a play director, speech team coach, writer’s club and Knowledge Bowl adviser, coordinator of the Gifted and Talented Program and the AP testing coordinator.
Way back in the 1980s his play, “The Spirit of Christmas” or “The Story of Emestina Scrooge,” was published by Dramatic Publishing and they are still performed in schools and community theaters.
And he maintained long-lasting friendships with a group of guys who love to play golf and poker.
In his memoir he writes about the lessons he learned both as a teacher at Elk River High School and as a golfer on various golf courses.
You might expect he and his golf buddies have a lot in common after golfing with them for 55 years, but they are different from one another. Some more so than others.
Fuller says its like the Odd Couple only there were seven of them.
“So it’s like “The Magnificent Seven” — only odder,” he said. He wrote the memoir during the pandemic, when he ran out of excuses to do a book project that had long been a goal of his.
It was a time of not only the pandemic, but civil unrest, shrinking glaciers and deep division in politics.
The memoir is not merely a collection of humorous golf lessons, but his memories complement selected classroom anecdotes from 45 years as a teacher — anecdotes that show he learned as much from students as he taught them. He says he just needed to listen to the right voices.
One of the students he writes about is Chase Korte, who was the winner of the local Peace Essay contest in 2000 and was a student of Fuller’s many times over during the aspiring actor’s time at Elk River High School.
Fuller said Korte made his classroom better and as a student he made him a better teacher.
