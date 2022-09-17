Retired English teacher Tom Fuller includes chapter on Chase Korte in his memoir

Retired Elk River High School English teacher Tom Fuller has written a memoir called: “Swing Easy! Lessons Learned from Fairways to Hallways.”

Fuller taught English in Elk River from 1964-2014 and at different points along the way he worked as a play director, speech team coach, writer’s club and Knowledge Bowl adviser, coordinator of the Gifted and Talented Program and the AP testing coordinator.

Tags

Load comments