The Minnesota Senate introduced SF 961 to impose a 35% retail tax on liquids used in vapor products and devices. Their intentions are to prohibit the sale of vapor products to children and keep these products out of children’s hands; however, the federal government has already put those rules in place.
This bill is nothing but punishment to retailers who are following the rules and adults who are working on quitting cigarettes. This vapor tax bill will lead to the decrease in tobacco harm reduction products in Anoka County as it has in many other towns in Minnesota because adults will not want to spend more on harm reduction products versus conventional cigarettes.
I am not an advocate for children having access to these products. As a retailer, I am following age verification laws to make sure adults of legal age are purchasing these products. These vapor products were made to aid adults as they try to quit.
Retailers and adults should have the freedom to choose what they want to do without the government telling them what is good or bad for them. If these products are not available to those who are quitting, they may seek out other channels of purchasing them through other states or black market sales. When it comes to black market sales, we don’t know what are in these products, leading to more harm for consumers.
Senator Abeler and the Minnesota Legislature, please do not let this vape tax bill pass for the sake of the adults who are working to do the right thing to quit cigarette smoking and for retailers who are trying to make a living. This bill is punishment to them and to harm reduction efforts. — Chelsea Thoreson, Otsego
