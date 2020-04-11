I just want to thank the community for its response to the need of these masks after a story was published in last week’s edition of the Star News. We have had calls from so many to help cut fabric, donate fabric, sew masks, and cash donations that we have used to buy fabric and elastic. Guardian Angels is using them for all their residents, and some staff. Home health care agencies are requesting them for employees who are working in home settings, and many of you are in need of them for your families. We still need help, and we want to be here for you so long as there is a need. Thank you Star News for graciously offering to run our story. If you’d like to help out I can be reached at kjpeabody@msn.com. Thank you again. — Jeanne Peabody, Elk River
