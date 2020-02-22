Some residents of Trott Brook Parkway Northwest favor the proposed changes to Sherburne County Road 12 and came to the Feb. 18 Elk River City Council meeting to tell city officials about it.
Five residents of Trott Brook Parkway spoke during the council’s regular open forum, which is a part of the meeting meant to address items not on the council’s agenda. Mayor John Dietz told residents there would be a three-minute time limit on comments. He also told residents the council was only going to listen to the comments and it would act at a later meeting.
Sherburne County has proposed to reconstruct part of County Road 12 — also known as 181st Street Northwest — near Hillside City Park. City officials have been looking at and discussing the project and alternatives to the right-in, right-out intersection that the county has proposed, but have taken no votes yet.
On Tuesday night, Judith Free, a resident of the Trott Brook townhomes and secretary of the townhome association, started the comments by telling the council Trott Brook residents are very concerned about safety. She invited the council to visit the area. She said she thinks the county-proposed roundabout would be the best option.
Curt Dahn, president of the townhomes association, then claimed the board feels the city isn’t listening. He claimed city officials continue to refuse to discuss options for the reconstruction. He also championed the county’s proposal and criticized the city, asking the council if it asked the county why it proposed the design.
Resident Jerry Theiringer told the council to keep residents in the loop and to let them know in advance when changes are happening so they can have a say.
Jon Spencer, a Tyler Street resident, had a concern that children can’t play in their front yard anymore and that the project will make that worse.
David Lang, another Trott Brook resident, said he agrees with others’ points of view. Since the project borders a regional park, Lang thinks the entrances should be on County Road 12.
After there were no more speakers, Dietz closed the open forum and then told the residents the city will let them know when city officials have another discussion about the project.
“I think we can safely say nobody at this table has made up their mind about anything and I think we’re all open to all ideas,” he said.
Dietz asked City Administrator Cal Portner about the status of the city’s meeting with the county. Portner said staff were trying to set a meeting but are finding the county’s plans are changing.
“Before the county can do this project, they have to have the approval of the City Council,” Dietz said.
He said residents can reach out to the council through their email addresses.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.