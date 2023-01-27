by Jim Boyle
The Elk River Police Department is looking for more than a few good men and women.
Its police reserve unit has dwindled to four people with a fifth person completing the process to become a reserve.
The unit used to have more than 20 reserve officers and even included a reserve officer honor guard unit.
The pandemic has taken a toll on the unit as well as the Elk River Police Department’s complementary Citizens Academy. The academy went away in 2020 when the pandemic hit.
Don Birdsall, the sergeant in charge of the juvenile detectives division who is also the liaison for the reserve unit, said the goal is to bring the academy back yet this year, but says the more pressing matter is to recruit members to the reserve unit in preparation for the busy spring and summer season.
“We’d love to have 15 reserves,” he said. “It would be nice to have 10-12. We’d be happy with 10.”
The reserves draw two types of candidates.
One group of individuals have an interest in law enforcement as a career, and serving as a volunteer reserve is an internship of sorts.
The other group is composed of community members who hold down jobs in a variety of career areas but want to find a way to give back to the community they live in.
Birdsall is himself is a good example of someone in the first grouping.
“I had made the decision to go to law enforcement school,” Birdsall said. “I started that in 2006 and entered the reserve program in 2007. I did it while going to school and maintaining a full-time job as a driver for Lefebvre and Sons.”
The Buffalo, Minnesota, native said being a reserve for the Elk River Police Department gave him an opportunity to confirm his interest and desire. He realized after getting trained in and getting a taste on the streets of Elk River, he was on the right path.
“On the flip side, some might realize this is not for them,” he said.
After graduating with a law enforcement degree, the police reserve was hired as a full-time officer by the Elk River Police Department in 2008.
He started as a patrol officer, became a juvenile detective in 2018 and a sergeant of the juvenile detective division in 2021.
Along the way an opportunity arose to also be the liaison for the reserves. He gladly accepted. Birdsall became the department’s liaison for the reserves about six years ago. He was Sgt. Andrew Zabee’s successor, and he is preparing Dave Williams to be the next liaison.
“This is kind of where I came from, so it was important for me to give back to the unit and not forget where I came from,” he said.
There are six licensed police officers on the Elk River police force that started out as reserves. Former Elk River Police Reserves have also landed full-time jobs with various departments, including Rogers and Ramsey police departments as well as at the Minnesota State Patrol.
Elk River Police Reserve Jake Folkeringa, who has earned the rank of sergeant for the Elk River Police Reserves, became a reserve about five years ago out of a desire to give back to his community.
Two of his fellow reserves who started about the same time as him have gone on the become CSOs and then full-time officers.
“I have always been interested in law enforcement, and it was probably five, six years ago that the Elk River Police Department put on a Citizens Academy,” Folkeringa said. “I applied and was chosen.”
The academy introduced citizens to different roles and functions of the department, whether it was the SWAT team, detectives or the reserves. When the academy was over, he applied to be a reserve.
“I was already doing the neighborhood watch program the city does,” said Folkeringa, who is a civil engineer by day. He likes being a volunteer reserve officer.
“I find it’s a fun way to give back to the community and be involved with my community,” he said.
Williams, a juvenile detective and the assistant liaison for the reserve unit, said the nice part about people like Folkeringa is they usually stay for a longer term in the reserves.
For those pursuing law enforcement careers, it’s usually a much shorter stint.
“With those individuals, we get to see who they are and what they’re about and many of them become full-time officers, like Sgt. Birdsall and many others have,” Williams said.
Folkeringa said it didn’t take long to realize the reserve unit was a good fit for him. He said when you first start, you’re just riding along with another reserve officer in plain clothes and getting a feel for what the experience is like.
“A couple things that jumped out at me is that person-to-person interaction working with the public and the need for people skills,” he said. “To be a good reserve officer or any type of law enforcement officer, you have to have those people skills.”
He also noticed how much respect officers and reserves command.
“I saw how much when a reserve officer unlocks someone’s car door, how much they appreciate that and that genuine appreciation of law enforcement,” he said. “That was really cool to see.”
The other thing that he said was cool to see was all the support that the full-time officers provide and liaisons provide the reserves.
“We’re not just out there floating on our own,” Folkeringa said. “We have the full backing of the entire police department and I always feel safe and secure in what we’re doing. You really feel part of a team.”
One of his favorite assignments was covering Elk River High School’s drive-thru graduation ceremony.
“I spent the whole day out there helping with traffic,’’ he said. “So many people stopped and expressed thankfulness for helping make what we could have of a graduation work. Teachers were there cheering on students. The community gathered around. It was a really fun event.”
Reserve officers are by definition a civilian volunteer who works under the close supervision of a higher-ranking officer. They assist the patrol division with their enforcement of local, state and federal laws.
They also participate in law enforcement efforts and all community events that include police and patrol duties, crime prevention and investigation, emergency response, public assistance, and community relations.
Job duties include patrolling, traffic law duties, responding to crime scenes, administrative activities and more.
Minimum qualifications include a high school diploma or equivalent, a valid Minnesota driver’s license, and meeting all state-mandated requirements and local policies, such as a physical examination and criminal background check.
Some of the community events reserve officers assist with are at local elementary school festivals, parades (Memorial Day, Sherburne County Fair and homecoming), fireworks shows, RiverFest and Halloween night.
Training includes role-playing scenarios with full-time officers.
Emergency call outs can be the most difficult, Folkeringa said.
“Those can be hard, but it feels like we’re providing value to the community,” he said. “When something tragic does happen, we can be there to provide value with scene security and the rerouting of traffic. We know we’re serving a bigger picture.”
Officers love to see reserve officers progress as reserves, Birdsall and Williams say.
The process of becoming a reserve starts with filling an online application, followed by an interview, background checks, a psychological evaluation, and once each step is successfully completed, the green light is given to the applicant to become a reserve.
Initial training takes about two months or more, depending on how frequently a reserve can go on ride alongs and such. Reserve officers receive first aid training and defensive tactics. The training includes classroom work and hands-on training in addition to ride-alongs with other reserves. Reserves continue to train throughout their tenure.
“I was very comfortable when I went out on my own, plus I have access to them at any time through my phone and computer any time I have a question,” Folkeringa said.
A normal shift might run from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. with assignments like checking on parks and businesses to handing out stickers to kids or responding to lockouts, Folkeringa said.
They also respond to requests from full-time officers.
Reserves are asked to cover at least one shift a month but can do more.
Coverage for high school football games, parades and other community events are also regular assignments for reserves.
Folkeringa recently took an assignment when the event he was going to was postponed due to a storm. He came in and took on a shift to help people he found on the side of the road while patrolling.
Birdsall said the goal is to beef up the number of reserves and to energize the unit. The age range for members is 18 and up.
Reserve Officer Tom Kielty, who has been a reserve for 23 years, remembers the good old days prior to the pandemic when there were more than 20 reserves in the unit.
“That gave us a lot of flexibility to grow into other areas,” he said. “One area was we formed a five-man honor guard squad. We received training from the full-time honor guard and began to participate in events.”
The group took part in the Law Enforcement Memorial Association event in St. Paul held on May 15 each year, the Sherburne County parade, Elk River High School graduation ceremonies and funerals.
“We wore a separate uniform for honor guard and took pride everywhere we went,” Kielty said. “Unfortunately, as people left the unit and the number dwindled, the reserve honor guard was put on hold, with the hope we would bring it back in the future when more people join the unit.”
The success of the current recruitment drive and future Citizen Academies will play a big role in whether the reserve unit can be brought back to its glory days.
Those who want to find a way to give back to the community they call home and those interested in or pursuing a career in law enforcement are asked to apply.
To apply, visit https://www.elkrivermn.gov/ and click on employment opportunities.
For more information about the reserves, visit https://www.elkrivermn.gov/247/Police-Reserves.
