Melissa Postika from The Reptile and Amphibian Discovery Zoo in Medford holds a small alligator during a show as part of the free Entertainment in the Park series for kids and families on Thursday, July 21, at Woodland Trails Regional Park in Elk River.
Melissa Postika from The Reptile and Amphibian Discovery Zoo in Medford talks about snakes during the show on Thursday, July 21, as part of Woodland Trails Regional Park’s free Entertainment in the Park series for kids and families.
Postika holds a painted turtle during a reptile and amphibian show in Elk River.
On a hot sunny afternoon on Thursday, July 21, Melissa Postika from The Reptile and Amphibian Discovery Zoo in Medford brought along a few of the animals that she works with at the zoo, which is located inside the Outlet Mall in Medford as part of Woodland Trails Regional Park’s Entertainment in the Park series for kids and families. The young children held their composure and watched in awe as Postika presented an alligator, turtles, snakes and other exotic creatures. Towards the end of the program, the children could touch the snake. The Reptile and Amphibian Discovery Zoo came to Elk River as part of its program called “We bring the Zoo to You” which provides interactive experiences at birthday parties, schools, daycares, churches and private events.
