Rep Tom Emmer recently wrote me that he opposed Trump’s impeachment because 1) there “was less than a week before a peaceful transition of power is expected to occur” and 2) he believed impeaching Trump “would further divide an already divided nation.”
On Jan. 3rd, Tom swore to support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic. Within days of doing so, Tom completely disregarded his oath and the seriousness of Trump’s incitement of an insurrection that defiled our Capitol and Constitution, which was televised and witnessed worldwide. According to Tom’s logic, all the criminal insurrectionists who participated could also claim they were leaving the Capitol within days and charging them for their reprehensible actions would further divide an already divided nation.
No one is above the law, not the criminal insurrectionists and certainly not the President leading the insurrection.
Emmer has acted like Trump’s political lapdog for 4 long years and is unfit to continue as our Representative. He needs to resign, just like all the other lawmakers that acted like spineless and neutered lapdogs that were complicit in the insurrection by not honoring their oath of office. We expect and deserve better. — Gabe Davis, Elk River
