State Rep. Paul Novotny, R-Elk River, has been appointed to the newly formed Ensuring Police Excellence and Improving Community Relations Advisory Council.
The council’s enacting legislation was approved in late July by the Minnesota Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Tim Walz as part of the state’s response to the death of George Floyd.
“It is an honor to be appointed to this newly formed council that will help determine ways to strengthen the relationships between law enforcement and the communities they serve,” Novotny said. “I look forward to bringing my perspective as a 30-year veteran of law enforcement to the council and to advocate for policies that protect civil rights and promote public safety with common-sense reforms to improve community relations between police and the public.”
The 15-person council is required to meet quarterly and will assist the Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Board in maintaining policies and regulating peace officers in a manner designed to ensure the protection of civil rights and improve relations between law enforcement and the community.
