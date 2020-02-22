The headline of Tom Emmer’s recent viewpoint article, “Pelosi’s agenda looks to undermine democracy,” doesn’t ring true.
There is an agenda to undermine democracy underway and one of its willing accomplices is Tom Emmer.
Emmer’s Feb. 15 letter to the Star News overflowed with hogwash about his personal concern for “free and fair elections” but his congressional record is proof of the exact opposite. When presented with direct evidence that the president of the United States had asked and then coerced a foreign government to intervene in an American election, Emmer suddenly forgot about his responsibility to “protect our elections” and instead tucked his tail in fear of Donald Trump and rushed to his political corner. While in hasty retreat of principle, Emmer abandoned his responsibility to the Constitution and to every person who casts a vote in America. For Emmer, winning the next election is far more important than protecting democracy. That was obvious with his vote against impeachment.
So I ask Mr. Emmer to keep his farcical comments about his concern for voting rights and democratic elections off the pages of newspapers and instead offer them during the next Trump rally that visits Minnesota. It should blend nicely between chants of “Who’s going to pay for the wall” and “Drain the swamp.” The hypocrisy will be seamless. — Todd Embury, Ramsey
