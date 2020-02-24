The Relay For Life, a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society, is returning to Wright County with an event from 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, May 2.
This year’s event is a Relay family reunion, so organizers would love to have anyone who has been affected by cancer to come out for an evening of remembrance, reflection and fun. There will be food, games and a time to remember and honor those who have been affected by cancer. The event will be held at Central Park, 650 River St. N., Delano.
More details are available at www.RelayForLife.org/WrightCounty.
