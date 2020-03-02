Registration is open for the 'Lazy Leprechaun’ 5K to benefit the CAER food shelf in Elk River.
The 5K Run/Walk will be held on Saturday, March 21, at a new location with a new route starting at Boondox Bar and Grille, 9100 Park Avenue NE, Otsego. Registration opens at 8 a.m., race starts at 9 a.m.
"We are excited to be working with Boondox and the city of Otsego on this new location. Due to permit concerns experienced last year for a winter 5K event in Elk River, the committee decided to move the 5K in Otsego this year," CAER Executive Director Heather Kliewer said.
Participants are invited to dress up in their best 'Lazy Leprechaun' green gear (and costumes).
The cost is $30 per person. To guarantee an event T-shirt, register by March 5 by visiting caerfoodshelf.org/events or active.com and search for ‘Lazy Leprechaun for CAER’.
Participants can register onsite the day of the event, however, will not be guaranteed an event T-shirt.
Kliewer said fundraising efforts in March can go even further as March is Minnesota Food Share month where all food and financial donations are proportionally matched.
Businesses interested in learning more about sponsorship opportunities or community members interested in volunteering at the event are encouraged to contact CAER at info@caerfoodshelf.org or 763-441-1020.
Founded in 1979, is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization which provides emergency food assistance to Elk River, Otsego, and Zimmerman families and individuals in need.
