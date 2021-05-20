It’s time dust off that hat and sign up for the Elk River Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Golf Tournament.
Get a foursome ready for a day on the course filled with beverages, dinner and prizes.
It will be at 9 a.m. on Thursday, July 15, at the Elk River Golf Club.
For more information, visit http://bit.ly/ERACC-Caddyshack.
