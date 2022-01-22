Case numbers have been doubling every 1.5 to 3 days; peak expected to be reached soon
by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
The region has been experiencing a wave of COVID-19 cases fueled by the omicron variant.
Nicole Ruhoff, public health manager with Sherburne County Health and Human Services, said omicron is highly infectious and COVID-19 case numbers have been doubling every 1.5 to 3 days in Minnesota.
“We haven’t quite reached the peak of cases yet. They are hoping by the end of this week, early next week, we’ll kind of hit that peak,” she told the Sherburne County Board of Commissioners in an update Tuesday, Jan. 18.
The slow decline down from the peak is still expected to produce a significant number of cases, she said.
While the omicron variant’s severity appears to not be as serious as the delta variant, Ruhoff said with the sheer numbers of cases they still expect to see many people in the hospital and out of work.
Cases of COVID-19 have been climbing in Sherburne County since July. Ruhoff said she hopes they are now on the decline. As of Monday, Jan. 17, Sherburne County ranked in the upper third among Minnesota’s 87 counties when it comes to the total number of COVID-19 cases in the past seven days per 100,000 population.
In general, she noted that there are more cases out there than what is being reported due in part to at-home test results, which are not reported to public health officials. She also said there are people who are not able to get tested, unwilling to get tested or unaware they should test. The volume of tests coming through labs is also difficult to process and there are backlogs.
“The data I have is the data I have, and it is only as good as what we can get at this point,” she said.
What can people do, Ruhoff asked? Here’s what she outlined in her presentation to the County Board:
• Promote and support vaccination, including booster opportunities for everyone who is eligible. Ruhoff said people with two COVID-19 vaccine shots and a booster have 25 times more protection from omicron.
• Stay home if sick and adhere to isolation and quarantine recommendations.
• Support universal masking in all indoor settings.
• Limit indoor gatherings and contact with people with unknown vaccination or test status.
