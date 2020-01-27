by Larry Windom
Adams Publishing Group of East Central Minnesota
A decision on whether to go on record allowing refugees to settle in Wright County was delayed, and perhaps avoided completely, when the Wright County Board of Commissioners voted to table action on the issue.
At their regular meeting on Tuesday morning, Jan. 21, commissioners were slated to take action on “Executive Order 13888.” This is an order made by President Donald Trump requiring local officials nationwide to officially agree in writing to welcome refugees before resettlements can take place in their jurisdictions, with no action, in effect, going on record against refugee resettlement.
Trump issued his executive order last September, and since then, counties throughout the state and nation have been taking up this often contentious issue.
When Chairperson Christine Husom brought up the item near the end of Tuesday’s Wright County Board meeting, Commissioner Darek Vetsch immediately requested that any decision should be delayed.
“In light of the injunction by the federal courts in Maryland, basically making this subject moot at this point,” he explained as he moved to table action. “I see that there is no reason for us to take action at this time.”
He was referring to a decision, reached less than a week earlier in U.S. District Court in Maryland, which found the Trump administration’s new refugee policy likely to be unlawful. That decision, made on Jan. 15 by U.S. District Judge Peter J. Messitte of Maryland, temporarily halted Trump’s executive order requiring governors and local officials to agree to welcome refugees before resettlements take place in their jurisdictions. The decision could be appealed, but thus far has not been.
In light of the court decision, Wright County commissioners appeared reluctant to give the matter much discussion, but they all agreed that the public would certainly be invited to weigh in with their opinions should the issue resurface.
Vetch said: “I don’t want to take too much of staff time, and just time in general for something that likely, depending upon what the courts do, may be futile for any discussion that we have at this point. So I think it best that we leave it alone.”
Once courts make a final decision, he added, “there may be some clarity to it and we would be making a decision based on that clarity.”
Commissioner Mark Daleiden suggested that some of the information provided to the commissioners from the Association of Minnesota Counties and the Minnesota Department of Human Services be made available to the public as well, perhaps by linking the information to Wright County’s website.
“There is some additional information there,” he said. “Even if we did say we weren’t going to do this, we could still potentially have to do it anyway.”
Husom added, “There are so many unanswered questions and a lot of people have a lot of confusion about what this is.”
Commissioners agreed that if the issue returns, the public would be told beforehand in order to obtain feedback from all sides, perhaps during an evening meeting. If that were to occur, Commissioner Michael Potter suggested that outside sources, such as Rachele King, state refugee coordinator, be brought in to offer insight. “If you say yes, if you say no, what does it mean?” he questioned.
“I don’t know what time frame we’re looking at,” said Husom. “Most of us have received comments from the public on both sides of this issue, so it would definitely be in order, if this is resolved at the federal level, that it come before the people of Wright County.”
This issue has received substantial attention in the past several weeks as counties throughout the state and nation have considered the executive order. Thus far, nearly two dozen Minnesota counties (including nearby Hennepin, Sherburne and Kandiyohi) have voted to go on record allowing refugees. Only one county – Beltrami in northern Minnesota – has thus far voted against allowing refugees to resettle within its borders. Other counties, including Stearns County, have delayed taking action.
States have also been registering their opinions, with Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz indicating the state’s willingness to continue to accept refugees in mid-December. So far, 42 state governors have supported taking in refugees. Seven states – mostly in the south – have not yet said whether they would accept refugees. Texas is the first and, thus far, the only state to publicly refuse to resettle new refugees.
Under Trump’s order, resettlement agencies had until Jan. 21 to secure permission from governors and county and municipal leaders in order to bring in new refugees from other countries. With that deadline looming, the judge in U.S. District Court in Maryland put a halt to the order, thus delaying it and perhaps ending it entirely.
According to the Minnesota Department of Human Services, Wright County is one of only 25 of the state’s counties that has taken in refugees in the past five years, However, the tally is low. Wright County became the initial refugee settlement for only 20 people within that five-year span: seven in federal fiscal year 2015, 10 in 2016, two in 2017, none in 2018 and one in 2019. In these five years, 8,128 refugees have settled in the state, with the vast majority initially settling in the counties of Ramsey (4,215) or Hennepin (1,345).
The refugee discussion occupied about five minutes of the board’s time before the motion to table the issue was approved unanimously.
Regional trail
In other action, commissioners adopted a long-term master plan for a Great River Regional Trail and adopted a resolution supporting the establishment of a regional park or trail designation.
The Great River Regional Trail is envisioned as a non-motorized regional designation trail that will connect the residents of Wright County to the Mississippi River and surrounding regional trail connections. A planning team made up of representatives from Wright County as well as the cities of Otsego, Monticello and Clearwater has been meeting for the past several months to come up with this plan, spelled out in a 146-page report presented to the commissioners. A public open house was conducted in September.
The plan strategically fills a 35-mile gap in the regional and statewide trail system. The Great River Regional Trail would provide connections to and between existing and planned trails.
Prior to the vote, commissioners briefly discussed the plan with Marc Mattice, parks and recreation director. They stressed that the plan is a broad conceptual vision that will take years to implement.
Among other action at Tuesday’s meeting, commissioners scheduled meetings to receive bids for upcoming highway construction projects, including a bid opening at 11 a.m. Feb. 27 for the CSAH 39 four-lane expansion project in Otsego.
