Adopt-a-Road participants volunteer for Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge and work hard to clean roadsides that border and bisect refuge land. This fall, during the months of September, October and November, 44 individuals volunteered their time and cleaned approximately 39 miles of roads that go through or along the refuge boundary.
Sherburne Refuge would like to recognize all of the Adopt-a-Road volunteers, including Boy Scout Troop 91, Cub Pack 91 and Princeton Girl Scouts. As Refuge Manager Steve Karel stated, “There aren’t many things that frustrate me more than people who litter, and I find these volunteers some of the most valuable unsung heroes that we have on the refuge.” We’d also like to give a special shout-out to new refuge volunteers Toni Grove and Jillian Carlson, who stepped up to pick up five and 10 sections, respectively, that individuals or organizations couldn’t get to this fall.
The refuge would like to thank Ace Solid Waste for donating a dumpster for this effort. Throughout these two and a half months, roadside litter filled an 8-yard dumpster to the brim, necessitating it to be emptied prior to the end of the project to make room for more. In total, over 114 bags of trash were collected, not including the larger items that can’t fit in a bag. Countless tires, a dresser, stereo speaker and bikini top were some of the more surprising items collected, with plastic bottles and aluminum cans being the most common.
The Adopt-a-Road program is vital to the maintenance of the refuge, making it a better place for wildlife and people alike. Adopt-a-Road is not only a clean-up operation; it works to educate both our visitors and volunteers about the responsibility of land stewardship. Each time a volunteer is spotted walking down a roadside, we are reminded of our shared responsibility to care for the land and the effort that is required to preserve our refuge. The fact that Adopt-a-Road volunteers not only share this sense of responsibility, but take action to make it better, is what makes them so special, valued and appreciated.
Interested in adopting a section of road, either as an individual or an organization? Reach out to Alaina Larkin at alaina_larkin@fws.gov to be added to the contact list for next spring and/or fall. — Alaina Larkin, visitor services manager, Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.