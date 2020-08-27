Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge’s annual Youth Photography Contest is underway. The contest is free to enter and open to all kids in grades K-12. Photos must be taken at the refuge and should focus on landscapes, wildlife or outdoor recreation. They need to be taken during daylight hours in areas open to the public and postmarked by the Oct. 9 deadline.
The grand prize winner will be awarded a $50 cash prize and their photograph will be framed and displayed for the following year. Additional prizes will be awarded through third place, including several honorable mentions. Winners will be announced in mid-November and entries will be displayed virtually or at the refuge’s Oak Savanna Learning Center.
Find entry forms at fws.gov/refuge/sherburne on the “Just for Kids” page, or look for the green entry form in the brochure box outside of refuge headquarters at 17076 293rd Ave. in Zimmerman.
Once a photo has been selected, mail an 8-by-10-inch print with the entry form and email a digital copy to sherburne@fws.gov. For more information, call Alaina Larkin, visitor services manager, at 763-260-3078.
