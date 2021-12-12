Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge’s Christmas Bird Count will be held on Thursday, Dec. 16, starting at 7:30 a.m. at the Oak Savanna Learning Center. A nationwide activity organized by the National Audubon Society, the Christmas Bird Count is held from Dec. 14 to Jan. 5 annually, with tens of thousands of volunteers participating in this citizen science project. This year marks the 122nd year of the survey of winter bird species and participation now ranges from Alaska to Antarctica. Sherburne’s refuge volunteers will survey within a 7.5-mile radius from the intersection of Sherburne County Road 9 and County Road 5.
Although additional volunteers are not needed for this year’s count, the refuge could still use help. If you live within 15 miles of the count area, people are asked to clean and fill their bird feeders at least three days before the count. Additionally, be aware that vehicles may be driving slowly past your home with binoculars fixed on your property. The observers are only interested in the species and numbers of birds on your property.
Reports from participating groups all across the country are tallied by Audubon and other birding organizations, including the Minnesota Ornithologist’s Union. The final tally provides valuable information on the number of bird species present during that 23-day time frame. This data is also used to track long-term trends in bird populations and distribution, both declines in populations and increases in species like bald eagles.
Local data for the refuge is used to track changes in bird populations over time. Additionally, it can be pooled with other areas to detect population patterns over a larger area. Dating back to 1966, the Minnesota Ornithologist’s Union has records for the Sherburne Refuge count.
The refuge is managed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and is located near Zimmerman.
