The sandhill crane migration is on at the Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge, with thousands of the birds already gathering there before they make their way south, and more arriving daily.
From mid-October to early November the refuge, located northwest of Zimmerman, hosts thousands of these birds. They roost overnight in refuge wetlands and then fly out to area croplands to forage during the day.
The peak number of cranes observed in one day typically exceeds 10,000.
To visit the refuge to see the cranes, the best time of day is dawn or dusk when the cranes are leaving or returning to their roost sites. Driving the county roads to scout for groups of cranes in recently harvested farm fields is another option.
A sandhill crane fact sheet and map with information about the best crane viewing areas is available at fws.gov/refuge/sherburne/.
Coming soon will be Facebook Live programs that focus on the life history of cranes, how staff estimate the crane numbers using weekly counts and self-led viewing opportunities. Watch the refuge event calendar at https://tinyurl.com/yyqfx28k for more details.
Friends of Sherburne host virtual fundraiser
Friends of Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge is hosting a virtual Sandhill Celebration and the public is invited to participate by purchasing a symbolic gala dinner item for the cranes to enjoy.
From a gift of symbolic “grasshopper gratinée” for $25 to a symbolic plate of “snail hors d’oeuvres” for $500, a donation to this pretend potluck is a real opportunity to support the refuge and the Friends in a year when the usual live events and fundraising opportunities have all been canceled due to COVID-19.
Donations support the refuge in providing education to children in nature’s classroom, furnishing information and facilities for refuge visitors, supporting expanded online opportunities to learn about the refuge and ensuring that future refuge events remain free. For details, go to Give.classy.org/SandhillCelebration.
