A sixth grader from Blaine has won first place overall in Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge’s Annual Youth Photography Contest. Morgan Rother’s capture of a great blue heron stoically standing on a twisted branch in a refuge wetland stood out to judges.
Winners were also announced in the contest’s two categories — Closer Look, focusing on magnified views of plants, insects and wildlife, and Big Picture, focusing on landscapes, wildlife and recreation.
Closer Look
First: Garrett Guggenberger, Zimmerman
Second: Elliott Sorenson, Otsego
Big Picture
First: Isabelle Dehmer, St. Michael
Second: Emily Dehmer, St. Michael
The refuge, located near Zimmerman, sponsored the photography contest in partnership with the Friends of Sherburne and the Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge Photography Club.
While participants could submit an entry into each category, they could only be awarded one prize. Additionally, all photos had to be taken on the refuge, during daylight hours and in areas open to the public. Overall, 14 photos were entered and judged based on quality, composition and creativity.
On Nov. 17, winners and all participants were recognized during a virtual ceremony, with first place overall and first and second place per category awarded.
All photos can be viewed virtually at facebook.com/sherburnerefugefans/. See them in person on display at the Oak Savanna Learning Center at the Eagle’s Nest Nature Store from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, 11 and 18. Additionally, they can be viewed at Refuge Headquarters on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. this winter. The building is closed on federal holidays.
