Elk River residents wanting to dispose of a live tree after the holidays can do so at the Elk River compost site located at 19000 Proctor Road.
The tree does not have to have to be cut up at all, however ensure that all decorations, including lights, ornaments, and ribbons, are removed and the tree is not in any sort of bag prior to drop off.
Compost site users must have an access pass which requires them to be a resident of Sherburne County. To learn more, visit ElkRiverMN.gov/compost.
