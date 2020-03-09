Rebrovich proud to receive Rotary Student of the Month Award

Name: Thomas (TJ) Rebrovich
Parents: Sandy and Jeremy Rebrovich
Town: Elk River
Activities and proudest accomplishment:
I have been playing basketball since I was in the second grade. I am most proud of the way I have grown as a player and a leader. I’m excited to be playing on the 10th grade team this year. I’ve built great friendships with my teammates and enjoy spending time with them on and off the court. I have had the opportunity to referee house basketball games since I was in 7th grade. I like being able to see the game from a different perspective. I also like teaching the younger kids about the game of basketball. In school, I am proud of the hard work I have done to stay on the A honor roll while challenging myself with AP classes.
Favorite class and why? Favorite subject?
Currently, my favorite class is U.S. History. My teacher explains things well which helps me understand all the concepts. He makes it fun and makes me want to learn more. My favorite subject, since middle school, has been math. It has always come pretty easy to me and I’ve had great teachers who make it interesting.
Future plans?
I’m not sure exactly what I want to do, but I do want to go to college. I have thought about owning my own business in the future. I want to travel the world as well!
Hobbies and/or personal interests:
I enjoy playing basketball, hanging out with friends, fishing, spending time with family, and traveling.
Hero? If you have one, why this person?
My parents are my heroes because they are loving, supportive and push me to do my best in academics and sports. Overall, they help me be the best me.
Most memorable experience:
I had the opportunity to go to Costa Rica in middle school on a school trip. It was really fun seeing new cultures and environments. I enjoyed sightseeing, trying new foods, seeing animals and spending time with my friends.
How do you demonstrate leadership?
One place I demonstrate leadership is on the basketball court. I give my teammates the chance to make plays, and I do my best to lead by example with my effort and focus. Another place I demonstrate leadership is in school. If I’m doing a project, I do my best to keep my group on task and efficient, so we get the best grade we can.
Approach academics to achieve success?
When doing my work, I always have a positive mindset and believe I can succeed. I work my hardest when studying and make sure I’m prepared so that I understand the topic and what’s expected.
Special projects in or out of school?
In health class, we had a project that took a couple of months. I chose to do this on chiropractic care. I chose this because my parents are chiropractors and it was an interesting topic to me. I learned a lot more researching this topic and got a better understanding of what my parents do for a living.
Why do you think you won this award?
I think I won this award because someone recognized my hard work and positive attitude.
What does the award mean to you?
It is such an honor to receive this award. I really appreciate that people notice how hard I work and that it’s paying off.
