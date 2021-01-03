District 728 Community Education will offer a book club from January to May.

Participants will read a Minnesota-authored book each month, then come together in an online Zoom meeting for an evening of guided discussion and shared opinions. The club will meet from 7 to 8 p.m. the third Thursday of the month. Books will be:

•Jan. 21: “Windsong” by Gary Paulsen.

•Feb. 18: “Minnesota 1918: When Flu, Fire, and War Ravaged the State” by Curt Brown.

•March 18: “Angry Housewives Eating Bon-bons” by Lorna Landvik.

•April 15: “The Latehomecomer” by Kao Kalia Yang.

•May 20: “Ordinary Grace” by William Kent Krueger.

Cost is $9 per session. To sign up for one or more sessions, go to www.728communityed.com or call 763-241-3520.

Load comments