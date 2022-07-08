by Jim Boyle
Editor
Ray Belanger, the beloved greeter and face of the Elk River Walmart, has retired from his post in the store’s foyer after more than seven years of service. Ray informed store manager Adam Luck of his decision a few Fridays ago after navigating some health issues. It was an emotional meeting for him and Luck, who hired Ray in March of 2015 to bolster community relations. Ray did that and more.
“People would come to our store just to see Ray,” Luck said of his star employee. “That’s a really great thing.”
Luck said it’s bittersweet anytime an employee announces they’re retiring, but with someone like Ray it’s tougher when they have had such a profound impact on the store and the community.
“I let him know just because you’re retiring, that doesn’t mean you’re no longer part of the Walmart family,” Luck said.
Reminiscing
Ray spent the afternoon of July 1 reminiscing about his time at the Elk River discount retailer, paging through a three-inch-thick photo album he filled with pictures of his favorite customers, memories and special visitors.
Phyllis said Ray is a collector at heart, and he sees value in all people and things. He still has a shirt signed by hundreds of fans. He plans to hang on to his hat and vest from Walmart. Phyllis is looking for a shadow box for them.
Ray put on his Walmart hat and blue vest for one last time to have his picture snapped for this article. He also had his daughter Shari Vensland take a photo of him and his wife of 62 years, Phyllis. Those will be two of the last additions to his Walmart photo album.
Luck is one of the first managers to make it in his book.
“We were looking for someone to be a people greeter, someone to be the face of Walmart at the front of the store. After a very short time visiting with him, I could tell he could be that person,” Luck said. “He’s a very kind man.”
Fist bumps and high fives became legendary
Ray made a name for himself in the community that came to count on him often being the first person there to greet them on their regular trips to the store. His fist bumps and high fives became legendary. For many, they and the conversations that followed were uplifting. For some, the interactions were therapeutic.
Belanger didn’t just greet people. It became evident over time he truly saw them.
“I can tell when people are going through stuff,” he said. “I can tell if they’re sad, just by how they are walking.”
He has helped many through a rough spot in their life, some who went as far to confide in him that life was no longer worth living. He had kind and encouraging words for them. He even urged them to come back for his next shift so he could make sure they were okay.
Children, meanwhile, were sometimes reluctant to say hello, but eventually he would bring them smiles, stickers and a few even got quarters. Many kids would come running through the front of the store or down an aisle for a fist bump when they caught a glimpse of him.
Ray says he has a special place in his heart for those with special needs.
“I’m going to miss everybody,” he said, holding back his own emotions. “I helped a lot of these people with their problems. This girl here (in the photo album) was homeless. I talked to her for quite a while and got her back on track. One lady was in really bad shape. Now, she’s married and happy. Now she’s smiling.”
Phyllis says her husband loves to talk to people, and it’s clear from their conversations on July 1 that Ray shared with his wife the memorable and funny interactions he had at work. The album highlights holidays spent at the store, the time the community rallied behind him when the public thought his job was in jeopardy and the time he was the grand marshal of the Sherburne County Fair parade.
Affinity for managers
It’s clear he has an affinity for his managers and associates, even after a misunderstanding strained relations for a time in 2018. The public rallied, thinking his job was in jeopardy.
Ray’s feelings were indeed hurt after he was talked to about making sure his fist bumps and high fives were meeting up with outstretched and willing hands. Two people had complained that they wanted their space.
A flash mob stormed Walmart one evening to show support for Ray. The group included hundreds of people, including folks from Hoodlum, which presented a shirt filled with signatures from adoring supporters; the staff at Mucho Loco and dancers from Ballet Folkeringa Rosa Quezal.
The founder of the dance group said no matter how bad a day you were having, Ray could make you smile and laugh.
Walmart management knew the gem they had in Ray. A senior communications specialist Casey Staheli said they “love him” and are “100 percent behind him” after the dust up.
Staheli said: “He means as much to us as he clearly does to the community.”
In retrospect, Ray says he never had a problem with any of his managers and he had the support of the public if he ever did.
“(Customers) would ask me if they were treating me right, and I’d say ‘yeah,’ ” he said, noting his appreciation for his managers and co-workers. One took a little work to warm up to him, he said. And when Luck was promoted to manage the Buffalo store, Ray would surprise him with visits. Luck, who lives in Ramsey, returned to manage the Elk River store at the start of this year.
“I’ll be honest with you, Ray was the same person on his first day of work as he was the day he retired,” Luck said. “We got everything we hoped for when we hired him.”
Once a shy person
Ray was shy before he got married at a Lutheran church in Minneapolis in 1960.
What was the cure?
“Joining my family,” Phyllis says with confidence and a laugh. “Our family is very outgoing. His family was very quiet. My grandpa would walk up and say hello to people.”
Ray developed a penchant for doing the same.
“He loves to talk to people,” Phyllis said. “He loves people. That’s why he was so sad when he made the decision (to retire from Walmart).”
Ray said it got to where he didn’t want to go to work. It had nothing to do with the people.
“I was getting dizzy,” he said. “I passed out and fell off the chair and hurt myself. I didn’t want to do that again.”
In addition to a bad sinus infection, doctors discovered Ray had heart problems. They began running tests, and it wasn’t until they used some paddles on his chest that they got his heart back in rhythm.
He now has an oximeter at home to test his oxygen levels to watch for dips in his numbers. He checks the levels when his wife reminds him.
Otherwise, he’s often busy shoveling dirt, riding a tractor or tending to one of his many collections at their homestead. Doctors have told him to keep moving but to slow down some, Phyllis said. So did a home health nurse who showed up and said: “You’re that guy at Walmart.”
Ray’s visitors at Walmart have included Congressman Tom Emmer, former Viking Chuck Foreman and a Walmart employee from Canada who came down to Elk River after he heard about him.
The Belangers have had their restaurant tab, movie tickets and gas paid for by anonymous fans. Even on a trip to North Carolina to see a grandchild graduate from boot camp, they were recognized at a Cracker Barrel restaurant.
“You’re that Walmart guy in the video,” the person in the restaurant said.
He won’t be forgotten, and Ray won’t forget his customers. Ray says he will pull out the Walmart album when he gets “really old” to remember all the good times and good people. It’s sure to bring a smile to his face, the same way he did for so many.
