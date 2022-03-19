On Rare Disease Day, which was February 28, 2022, in conjunction with the National MPS Society and more than 60 other advocates, I spoke with Senate and Congress staff members from Minnesota and Wisconsin about a cause that hits close to home — this special cause. As the parent of two sons, two of 30 million people in the U.S. suffering from a rare disease, it is important that my voice is heard on their behalf.
My sons, Chikara and Mishima Padilla, are afflicted with Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II, or Hunter Syndrome, and there is no cure for their genetic disorder. Since December 2006, through the University of Minnesota, both boys have needles inserted into their chests once a week for a seven hour infusion to receive the enzyme that their bodies do not produce. They will do this for the rest of their lives. The impact this disorder has had on their lives has resulted in limited range of motion in all of their extremities, stamina hindrances, successfully manipulating buttons and zippers, and several surgeries of positive and negligible outcomes. Despite the hardships that they have dealt with since birth, and the difficulties on our family and others nationwide who also deal with children with such debilitating genetic disorders, my only recourse in life is to carry on in the best manner as possible and advocate on their behalf.
Every day, health care legislation, policies and initiatives are enacted, and we have a vested interest in letting our legislators know how these decisions affect each and every patient and family member of a rare disordered.
March 15 was MPS Day, and I spoke out again on behalf of my sons and others suffering with MPS disorders.
I hope others will take the opportunity to contact our legislators and voice your support for measures, acts and funding that help rare disease patients like my children so they have a chance for treatment and a potential cure one day. To learn more about MPS and ML, please visit www.mpssociety.org. — David Alan Padilla, Princeton
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.