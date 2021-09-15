Drivers will see safety improvements to Bunker Lake Boulevard in the city of Ramsey this fall in anticipation of increased traffic next year thanks to planned construction on Highway 10 in Anoka.
The Anoka County Board unanimously awarded a $2 million contract Aug. 24 to Forest Lake Contracting Inc. for the improvements on Bunker Lake Boulevard between Armstrong Boulevard and Sunfish Lake Boulevard.
Forest Lake Contracting was the lowest of six bids, coming in about $170,000 under the engineer’s estimate.
Improvements include increasing the length of merge lanes, installing a traffic signal at the Sunwood Avenue intersection, stormwater treatment and adding designated turn lanes, among other things.
“This is preparatory work for the Highway 10 project that’s going to unfold next spring,” County Engineer Joe MacPherson said. “We know that Bunker Lake Boulevard is going to experience a lot of traffic with Highway 10 [under construction].”
The city of Ramsey and Anoka County will share the construction costs, per a joint powers agreement approved earlier this year.
Bunker Lake Boulevard will not be closed to traffic during construction.
The Bunker Lake project will begin in September and should be finished before winter weather hits, MacPherson said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.