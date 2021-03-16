The state climatology office in the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources needs volunteer rainfall monitors for the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network.
Volunteers measure precipitation in their backyards using a 4-inch diameter rain gauge and submit their reports online. The data are used to verify high rain totals after big events, monitor drought conditions and inform projections about floods, make precipitation maps more accurate, and provide guidance on Minnesota’s changing climate.
“This is a great educational activity for families with kids,” said state climatologist Luigi Romolo, “and a rewarding hobby for anyone interested in weather or climate.”
For details, go to https://tinyurl.com/5e34596r or contact Romolo at luigi.romolo@state.mn.us.
