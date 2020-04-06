Reports provide important data about rainfall and climate trends
The State Climatology Office is looking for volunteer rainfall monitors for the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network. The network includes more than 20,000 volunteers nationwide who measure precipitation in their backyards using a standard 4-inch rain gauge.
These rainfall monitoring activities are performed by individuals at home who submit their reports online. Climatologist and state network coordinator Pete Boulay said volunteers should follow Minnesota Department of Health guidelines for social distancing in connection with this volunteer opportunity.
Data from backyard rain gauges are helpful and important in many ways, Boulay said.
“The information provided by volunteers helps to verify high rain totals after big events, monitor drought and flooding, make our precipitation maps more accurate, and it provides needed guidance on Minnesota’s changing climate,” he said. “We need more volunteers to help fill gaps where people aren’t observing and reporting precipitation values.”
Volunteers are particularly needed outside the immediate Twin Cities metro area. Volunteers receive training on how to observe weather trends and how to submit their precipitation and weather event reports. All training material is available online. They must possess or purchase a standard 4-inch rain gauge (available at discount through the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network) and have internet access to submit reports.
To sign up or for more information, visit CoCoRaHS.org or contact Pete Boulay at peter.boulay@state.mn.us.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.