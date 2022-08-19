From staff reports
Filings closed Tuesday, Aug. 16, for candidates interested in running for a number of seats on the Elk River Area School Board, as well as elected positions in some area cities and townships. Here’s a rundown.
Seven newcomers, three incumbents file for four ISD 728 School Board seats
Ten people, including three incumbents, have filed for four seats on the Elk River Area School Board.
The seats open include Election District 1 and 2 as well as two at-large seats and will be on the Nov. 8 ballot. Those seats are currently held by Kim Michels, Shane Steinbrecher, Tony Walter and Sara Weis. Michels, Steinbrecher and Weis have filed for reelection. Walter, of Elk River, did not.
Steinbrecher and Mindy Freiberg, both of Zimmerman, are seeking the Election District 1 seat.
Weis, of Rogers, and Stephanie Frazier, of Otsego, are both in the running for the Election District 2 seat.
Michels, of Rogers, is seeking an at-large seat, and five others are also seeking an at-large seat. They are: John R. Anderson, of Zimmerman; J. Brian Calva, of Elk River; Sarah Hamlin, of Elk River; Jamie Plantenberg-Selbitschka, of Otsego; and Crissy Uttech, of Rogers. Voters will be asked to select two at-large board members.
Six file for two seats on Otsego City Council
Six people have filed for two at-large seats on the Otsego City Council. Both are four-year terms.
Council members who are currently in those seats are Tom Darkenwald and Tina Goede, and they both filed for reelection. Also filing are Jacob Denman, Ryan Dunlap, Ali J. Rothschild and Corey Tanner.
Four file for Council in Zimmerman; mayor is unopposed
The Zimmerman mayor position and two council seats are up for election. The mayoral post is a two-year term and the council posts are both four-year terms.
The current mayor is Nick Stay, and he is the only person to have filed.
The two council members in the seats coming up for election are Dave Earenfight and Josh Bondus. Earenfight filed for reelection; Bondus did not. Also filing for the council seats are Larry Farber, Harley Wells and Travis Wiskur.
Two races emerge in Orrock Township
Two town supervisor races have developed in Orrock Township.
Anne Felber and incumbent Bob Hassett have filed for the Supervisor B seat while Gary Goldsmith and Darwin Kostrzewski filed for the vacant Supervisor D seat.
Incumbent Bryan Adams filed for reelection to the Supervisor A seat and incumbent Paul Ellinger filed for reelection to his Supervisor E seat.
Janine Arnold filed for an open treasurer seat.
Big Lake Township has two seats to fill
There are two supervisor seats up for election on the Big Lake Township Board. Both are for four-year terms.
Dean Brenteson has filed for reelection to the Town Supervisor Seat 1.
Larry Alfords has filed for reelection to the Town Supervisor Seat 2. He is being challenged by Carey L. Adler and Eric Rosa.
(Editor Jim Boyle and Associate Editor Joni Astrup contributed to this report.)
