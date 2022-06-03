Races have developed for the newly configured Senate District 30 seat as well as House District 30A and 30B seats.
Sen. Mary Kiffmeyer, R-Big Lake, announced her retirement earlier and did not file for reelection.
Two sitting lawmakers from the area have filed for Senate District 30 and House District 30B. The state goes through a process of redistricting every 10 years after a census is completed.
Eric Lucero, R-St. Michael, is currently the House District 30B representative, and he filed for the Senate District 30 seat. He is being challenged by Diane Nguyen, a DFLer from Elk River.
Incumbent Paul Novotny, who is the House District 30A representative, is seeking the House District 30B seat. He will be challenged by Chad Hobot, a DFLer from Elk River.
Two people have also filed for the House District 30A seat. They are Walter Hudson, a Republican from Albertville, and Sonja Buckmeier, a DFLer from St. Michael.
Filings closed on Tuesday, May 31.
Here’s a recap of the legislative races.
Minnesota Senate District 30
Eric Lucero, incumbent, Republican, St. Michael*
Diane Nguyen, DFL, Elk River
Minnesota House District 30A
Walter Hudson, Republican, Albertville
Sonja Buckmeier, DFL, St. Michael
Minnesota House District 30B
Paul Novotny, incumbent, Republican, Elk River**
Chad Hobot, DFL, Elk River
*Lucero is currently the House District 30B state representative.
** Novotny is currently the House District 30A state representative.
